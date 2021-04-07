Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have Special Message For Fans Ahead Of MI Vs RCB Opener

After the previous season of the Indian Premier League — the IPL 2020 — was played behind closed doors in United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to COVID-19, the cash-rich league returns back to India with the IPL 2021 all set to begin in two days' time. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on April 9 in Chennai.

While RCB will be looking to win their first-ever IPL trophy, MI, on the other hand, will be eyeing history as they look to become the first-ever team to win the IPL thrice in a row. Ahead of the high voltage clash, the skippers of both teams took to Twitter and posted interesting tweets for their fans.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli special tweet before MI vs RCB clash

Ahead of the MI vs RCB clash, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their tweets asked fans for their success mantra. The RCB skipper in his tweet started by telling the fans that RCB are back, before talking about the tournament-opener against Mumbai. He also asked the fans to tell him their mantra.

Following Kohli's tweet, MI skipper Sharma came up with almost a similar sort of tweet in which he called RCB one of the best teams before asking the fans their mantra to win a game.

Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB.



Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko #SabKuchRoKo! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 6, 2021

Mumbai Indians squad

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Mumbai Indians retained 18 players from the previous edition of the league. During the auction, the franchise added Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak in their side. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season:

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Here is a look at the entire MI IPL 2021 schedule as they look to defend their crown:

The MI vs RCB match, as mentioned earlier, will be played on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

