Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Likely To Play In T20I Series Vs WI: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Some of the notable names missing from the squad are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The squad announcement has sparked a heated discussion about the exclusion of players like Sharma and Kohli, who at this point require game time to get back into form.

Meanwhile, BCCI sources have confirmed to news agency ANI that Sharma, Kohli, and Pant have been given rest for the ODI series against West Indies. The sources have said that the players are likely to take part in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, which is scheduled to take place after the conclusion of the ODI series. Kohli, Pant, and Bumrah were not part of the first T20I against England on Thursday. They were given a break after the conclusion of the one-off Test against the Three Lions.

Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, etc rested for the ODI series against West Indies. They are likely to play in the five-match T20I series: BCCI Sources



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/lUxPVKOauq — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Will Kohli be rested for T20Is against WI

Kohli was also given a break during the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June. He did not feature in any of the four T20I games that were played against the Proteas. Reports also suggest that Kohli had asked for a break for the entire bilateral series against West Indies, including the T20Is. It is not yet confirmed whether Kohli will be given a break for the T20I series against West Indies. Kohli will return to the national T20I squad for the remaining two games against England and will also play in the ODI series.

Kohli's performance in the two T20Is against England is likely to determine his place in the squad for the two marquee events that are scheduled to take place later this year - Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. The BCCI will reportedly announce the T20I squad for the West Indies series on July 11.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: PTI

