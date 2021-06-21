Rohit Sharma Watches WTC Final Through Binoculars; Netizens Launch Meme Fest

After responding to critics with his bat in the India Vs New Zealand Test in Southampton, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma went viral for his off-field antics on Day 2 of the ongoing WTC Final match. Returning to the pavilion after registering a knock of 34 and a solid 62-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, an image of Rohit Sharma following the match intently through binoculars began doing the rounds.

Netizens react

The Rohit Sharma binoculars picture soon turned into a meme fest with netizens finding the visual relatable in several different ways. While some compared him to a 'mohalle-waali aunty', others said that the 'Hitman' had turned into a 'weatherman' to see if the clouds would turn spoilsport during the WTC Final 2021.

When mohalle wali aunties watches you bringing your friends including girls late at night.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BLeA3atUzE — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) June 19, 2021

Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021

On Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India's batsmen struggled against New Zealand pacers who managed to dismiss the entire team for 217 in their first innings. The star performer for the Black Caps was Kyle Jamieson who registered a fifer and bagged the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (44). Shortly after lunch, India was bowled out in the 93rd over. In the morning, the Virat Kohli-led men had already lost four wickets and stood at 211/7.

When it comes to individual performances, Ajinkya Rahane was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner who dismissed him for 49 off 117. Rishabh Pant fell shortly after for 4 runs off 22 balls to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips. Ravichandran Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions and Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15.

