'Rohit Sharma Will Adjust His Game To Suit England Conditions' Says Childhood Coach

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad is confident that the Mumbai cricketer will adjust to the seaming tracks in England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and red-ball series against England. Lad, while speaking to Sportskeeda, said Rohit will be able to get used to the seam of the Dukes, but said he will have to be patient and focus more on the movements. Lad said Rohit was the only batsman who looked like he did not struggle against England at home on the spinning surface, adding "I am sure he will adjust to the conditions in England".

'Rohit will do it, if..'

Lad said Rohit might initially face some problems there, but said he is confident that the Indian opener will eventually adjust to the seaming conditions because that is what players do at the highest level of the sport. Lad further added if Rohit faces Indian bowlers in the nets or during intra-squad matches, he will be able to better adjust to the conditions in England. Lad urged Rohit to not throw away wickets after having a good start, adding "he needs to convert those fifties into hundreds in England.

Rohit has played 38 Test matches for his country and has scored 2,615 runs at an average of 46.69. Rohit has seven centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. Rohit has played only one Test match in England, where he scored just 34 runs at an average of 17.00. However, Rohit's white-ball performance in English conditions has been something to take note of as he averages an impressive 66.75 and has 7 hundreds in 1,335 runs that he has scored in the country so far.

India will play a one-off Test against New Zealand starting June 18 to decide the inaugural winner of the World Test Championship. Following the WTC final, India will play a five-match Test series against England from August to September. The Indian team is expected to leave for England on June 2, where they will have to undergo quarantine before they could start training. The WTC final will take place in Southampton at Ageas Bowl stadium.

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

(Image Credit: BCCI)

