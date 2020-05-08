Rohit Sharma Wins Fans Over With Adorable Picture Of Daughter Samaira On Instagram

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been quite active on social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown was put into place. With the IPL and international cricket suspended, Rohit Sharma daughter, Samaira has been the talk of the town due to constant uploads from the Mumbai Indians skipper. In fact, Rohit Sharma daughter, Samaira has been garnering plenty of adoration and most recently, by simply playing with her toys.

Rohit Sharma daughter not bored as she has toys to keep company says MI captain

On Friday, the Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shared a charming picture of his daughter Samaira playing with her stuffed toys by a window at home. The IPL superstar captioned the story with the text,' She ain't bored she got company'. Rohit Sharma daughter, Samaira has been busy featuring on the MI captain's social media, gaining adoration from many of her father's followers as well his teammates. Only last month, another Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah uploaded an adorable video of Samaira.

IPL postponed: Rohit Sharma wife and daughter spend quarantine time together

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on major sporting events all over the globe including the IPL. However, this has allowed Rohit Sharma to spend some much-needed family time with his wife and daughter at home. The trio has kept busy watching TV shows, playing puzzles and even cooking together during the lockdown.

IPL Postponed: Rohit Sharma stats in IPL

Rohit Sharma was all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 as they looked to add to their already decorated trophy cabinet. The right-handed Indian batsman has featured in 188 matches across 12 IPL seasons and amassed a staggering 4,898 runs averaging 31.60 and with a commendable strike rate of 130.82. The 33-year-old Rohit Sharma has also recorded one century and thirty-six half-centuries in the grand tournament winning the IPL a record 5 times, on four occasions with Mumbai Indians, most recently in 2019.

