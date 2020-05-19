Rohit Sharma Claims Yuvraj Singh Wanted Him To Break Virender Sehwag's Record In 2013

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen in modern-day cricket The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents in cricket. Rohit Sharma has gone onto become a veteran in the limited-overs formats of the game and is slowly establishing himself in the Test circuit.

Rohit Sharma reveals Yuvraj Singh wanted him to break Virender Sehwag's record

Rohit Sharma is the only batsman in the world who has scored three double hundreds in ODIs. The Mumbai lad scored his maiden double ton in 2013 against Australia. Now, Rohit Sharma has made a revelation about that path-breaking knock. On Monday, Rohit Sharma revealed that Yuvraj Singh wanted him to score more runs and break Virender Sehwag's then record for the highest ODI score by a player.

Rohit Sharma had played a blistering knock of 209 off 158 balls which included 12 fours and 16 sixes in the final ODI to guide India to a 3-2 series win over the Aussies. Rohit Sharma fell short by just 10 runs as Virender Sehwag held the record then when he had scored 219 against West Indies in 2011.

In an Instagram live session with R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and the off-spinner reminisced about the Mumbai lad's first double ton. Rohit Sharma said that when he went back after scoring the double century, someone was telling him that if he would have batted another over or so, he would have broken Virender Sehwag’s record also. Rohit Sharma added that the expectation in the dressing room was really high. He added that there were three or four team members who wanted him to score 10 or 15 more runs. Rohit Sharma further said that Yuvraj Singh was one of them and maybe Shikhar Dhawan too.

Rohit Sharma eventually went on to break Virender Sehwag's record for the highest individual score in ODIs when he scored an astonishing 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma is now the vice-captain of the team in the limited-overs formats. The Mumbai Indians star has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far. He has amassed 14,029 runs across all formats.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER