Rohit Sharma's 10-year-old Tweet On Suryakumar Goes Viral After Latter's Explosive Century

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fantastic century on Monday only to see his effort go in vain with Team India losing the final T20I match against England by 17 runs. Yadav was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 117 runs of 55 balls which included 14 boundaries and 6 sixes. Following an incredible effort from the 31-year-old, an old tweet from Rohit Sharma resurfaced online and went viral.

Rohit Sharma's tweet on Suryakumar Yadav's century goes viral

Rohit Sharma's tweet dates back to December 10, 2011, when the now-Team India skipper had advised fans on social media to watch out for Surya in future. Rohit Sharma back then had tweeted, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in Chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!". The prediction seemed to have come true with Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) receiving praises from all quarters for his performance in India vs England 3rd T20I.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Suryakumar Yadav also became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the T20I. Rohit Sharma with 4 centuries, KL Rahul with 2 centuries, Suresh Raina and Deepak Hooda with one century each are the other batters to have achieved the feat in T20 cricket. Yadav is also the third Indian batter after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to score a century while chasing a target in T20 Internationals.

Fans react to Rohit Sharma's tweet

Legend predicted this — Vinay Karanam 🇮🇳 (@VKaranam94) October 28, 2020

Love you RO...You are time machine...🧡 — Varisu manikandan (@manixyz) October 28, 2020

😍😍😍 — Rᴏʜɪᴛɪᴀɴ 💙 ᴴᴵᵀᴹᴬᴺ (@MadheshRo45) October 28, 2020

Highlights from India vs England 3rd T20I cricket match

India rested some of the key bowlers for the final T20I match, giving chance to other players to impress. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Buttler scored (18 off 9 balls) and Jason Roy (27 off 26) gave England a decent start as they reached 52 for 1 in six overs. After both the openers were dismissed, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone (42 not out of 29) shared an entertaining 84-run partnership to set the platform for other batters to post a huge total. England eventually finished at 215/7 in their 20 overs.

India, in their reply, did not start very well with Rohit Sharma (11) and Rishabh Pant (1) getting out cheaply while Virat Kohli departed for 11 runs. Suryakumar brought India back into the game with a 119-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (28 off 23). Yadav played some glorious shots which included the two lofted square drives off pacers Richard Gleeson and Chrish Jordan that went all the way for six. The right-hander single-handedly brought the equation down to gettable 66 off 30 balls before running out of partners at the other end. However India won the series 2-1.