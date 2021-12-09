Rohit Sharma's 10-yr-old Tweet Goes Viral After He Replaces Virat Kohli As ODI Captain

Rohit Sharma, Team India's newly-appointed ODI captain, is making waves on social media over a tweet he sent in 2011. The 10-year-old tweet resurfaced after Rohit was appointed India's new white-ball captain on Wednesday. In the tweet that has now gone viral on the microblogging platform, Rohit Sharma can be seen informing fans how "disappointed" he was for not being part of the 2011 World Cup squad. In his tweet, Rohit Sharma described his absence from the World Cup squad as a "major setback."

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

For those who don't know, Rohit Sharma was not part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad despite being in the circuit for over five years. Interestingly, the Mumbai batter was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad that won the inaugural edition of the marquee ICC event in South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rohit, on the other hand, was excluded from the 50-over World Cup squad in 2011 due to his poor batting form.

Rohit Sharma's career

Rohit returned to the Indian team in 2013, and the newly-appointed skipper hasn't looked back since. Along with Virat Kohli, Rohit has become a vital member of Team India over the course of the previous eight years. The Nagpur-born cricketer has played 43 Tests, 227 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for India since making his debut in 2007. Rohit has an average of 46.87 in the longest format, 48.96 in ODIs, and 33.30 in 20-over cricket.

Since his return to the Indian squad, Rohit has scored a mind-boggling three double-centuries in ODIs. The 34-year-old was also the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored five centuries in 9 matches. Rohit has a proven record as captain not just in the IPL but also for India. It was under Rohit's captaincy that India won the Asia Cup in 2018. Last month, Rohit won his first T20I series as full-time captain of Team India.

(Image: bcci.tv)