Rohit Sharma's 9-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After He Takes Charge As T20I Captain; See Why

Rohit Sharma, Team India's newly-appointed T20I captain, is making waves on social media over a tweet he sent in 2012. The 9-year-old tweet emerged during India's first T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday. In the tweet that has now gone viral on the microblogging platform, Rohit can be seen informing fans about his "added responsibility" of leading the "side" for the first time in Jaipur. Obviously, Rohit was not referring to heading Team India at the time, as MS Dhoni was the captain. Rohit's tweet had apparently come in response to his elevation as the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team's captain.

Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 7, 2012

Rohit played his first Ranji Trophy match as captain of Mumbai in 2012. The match took place at KL Saini ground in Jaipur, where Rohit also made his debut as Team India's regular T20I captain on Wednesday. Rohit had scored 79 runs in the game. Suryakumar Yadav was also part of the team and had picked two wickets under his belt. Following the resurfacing of Rohit's old post on Wednesday, netizens began to compare him to England pacer Jofra Archer, whose tweets are often circulated by cricket fans anytime there is a connection to a current occurrence. Here's how netizens reacted to Rohit's old tweet.

India vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma scored an amazing 36-ball 48 runs to help India put in a commanding position while chasing the target of 165 runs against New Zealand. Rohit's knock included five boundaries and two maximums. Earlier in the game, Rohit had won the toss and elected to field against the Kiwis. New Zealand scored 164/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, who scored 70 and 63 runs, respectively.

In reply, the Rohit Sharma-led side chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India with 62 off 40 balls. KL Rahul also contributed at the top with his 15 off 14 balls. Rishabh Pant finished the game for his side as he remained unbeaten at 17 off 17 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his magnificent inning with the bat.

