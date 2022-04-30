Rohit Sharma's Birthday: From Hilarious Wasim Jaffer Clip To MI & DC's Post, Wishes Galore

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday and fellow cricketers have been wishing him well on social media. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Suryakumar Yadav are among those who have offered Rohit well wishes. Former India batters Wasim Jaffer and Gautam Gambhir also wished Rohit a happy birthday on Twitter.

Wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to wish Rohit his birthday. Kohli shared a picture, where he along with Rohit can be seen hugging each other after what appears to be an ODI match for India. "Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. God Bless," Kohli wrote in the caption of the post. "Wish you a very happy birthday skip @ImRo45 Have a wonderful year!" Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on Twitter along with a picture of him and Rohit Sharma.

Wish you a very happy birthday skip @ImRo45 🤗 Have a wonderful year! pic.twitter.com/Hgts87BXg1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 30, 2022

The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field

Found my bade bhaiya 🤗

Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health 🧿

Happy birthday Hitman 🎂 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ZSRGNQHCp4 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2022

Happiest birthday Skip 🤩🥳

The way you have always supported and encouraged me and continue to do so for all the young players out there, is simply amazing! Wish you more and more success with every passing year. Stay blessed @ImRo45 bhai 😇 pic.twitter.com/naKImu1puY — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 30, 2022

Birthday greetings to the hitman. Wishing you the best Ro ❤️🤗@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/BFcvhfMiAX — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 30, 2022

Wasim Jaffer, a former India cricketer known for his clever sense of humour on social media, wished Rohit in his own unique way. Jaffer uploaded a clip from a press conference with Rohit Sharma, in which the India captain can be heard wishing himself a happy birthday. Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, revealed that Rohit was the only batsman who had given him nightmares as a captain as he wished the opener a happy birthday.

Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don’t captain anymore @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/XzpEc9Ptal — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2022

Rohit will next be seen in action during Mumbai Indians' match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Rohit has so far failed to help his team win in the ongoing edition of the IPL and the opener will be eager to do so on his birthday. Mumbai are all set to lock horns against Rajasthan in the 44th match of the IPL 2022 edition today. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

As far as Rohit's international career is concerned, the 35-year-old was recently appointed the captain of Team India in all formats. Rohit was elevated to the post after his teammate Virat Kohli relinquished the captaincy from all forms of the game. Rohit's next task as India skipper will be to help his country win its second T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.