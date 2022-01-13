Following the intense criticism Rishabh Pant received because of the manner in which he threw his wicket in the second innings of second India vs South Africa Test match, the 24-year old made an outstanding comeback with a potential match-winning knock in the second innings of the third and final Test in Cape Town.

The Indian wicket-keeper smashed a brilliant century off just 139 deliveries, an innings that included six boundaries and four sixes. After Pant's heroics on the pitch, Team India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma posted a cryptic tweet that is going viral.

Rohit Sharma posts cryptic tweet after Rishabh Pant's knock

After Rishabh Pant's exceptional performance with the bat, Rohit Sharma took to his official Twitter account to put up a critic post, where he seems to be suggesting that the 24-year old may have just quietened the doubters. Over the previous few days, several fans and former cricketers had slammed Pant for his dismissal in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test match.

🤐🤐 #👖 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 13, 2022

Pant was severely criticized after the previous Test match as he was dismissed while attempting a careless shot, at a time when Team India was required to build a partnership. However, in the third and final India vs South Africa Test, the 24-year old showcased his mettle as he played a brilliant counter-attacking knock, on a day when most Indian batters struggled to get to double figures. Other than Pant, only captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul managed to get to double figures with scores of 29 and 10, respectively.

As a result of Pant's contribution, Team India have made a comeback in the match by setting South Africa a target of 212 runs to chase. The Virat Kohli-led side now has a fantastic opportunity to script history as if they win the Cape Town Test, then they will win their first series in South Africa.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Cricket fans interested in watching the third and final India vs South Africa Test match can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the series. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match is currently taking place at Newlands Cricket Ground from January 11-15, with live coverage beginning at 2:00 PM IST every day.