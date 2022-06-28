Rohit Sharma's Daughter's Priceless Reaction To 'where Is Your Father' Melts Hearts Online

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, ahead of the fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston, which begins on July 1. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to provide an update about the chances of Rohit playing in the 5th Test, a video of his three-year-old daughter Samaira Sharma is currently taking over the internet. In the viral video shot at the team hotel in Leicester, Samaira can be seen answering a question by reporters.

“Where is your father,” the media personnel enquired Samaira in the lobby, as Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh can also be spotted in the background. On listening to the question, the three-year-old girl stops and reveals the whereabouts of her father. "Dad got corona positive, he is in the room," Samaira said. The video was shared by on Twitter by a user on Monday night, and it already has over 408K views in a little over 12 hours after its upload.

How did the Indian cricket fans react?

Indian cricket fans were left in awe after watching the video, as many users praised video . “Aww, soo cute man..stole my heart in 10 second. Said that "dad got corona positive, he is in room and only one man is allowed,” a fan tweeted. At the same time, another fan said, “How innocent soul god bless her”.

Aww, soo cute man😭❤️..stole my heart in 10 second.

Said that "dad got corona positive, he is in room and only one man is allowed"😭❤️ https://t.co/F7v1RQ4bCs — David (@CricketFreakD) June 27, 2022

cute and well mannered child — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) June 27, 2022

Not a single hate comment that's a power of her cute Nature..❣️ — himanshu (@himanshu0944) June 27, 2022

Rohit Sharma featured in the squad for India vs Leicestershire, tour game

Meanwhile, Rohit was a part of the India squad which locked horns against Leicestershire in a four-day tour game, which concluded on June 26. However, Rohit tested positive for the COVID-19 a few days into the game and was eventually sent into isolation. While Mayank Agarwal has received a call-up as a backup option for Rohit, the selectors are yet to announce who will lead the team if the skipper sits out.

Who will lead the team if Rohit Sharma doesn't recover in time?

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are being considered for the role if Rohit doesn’t recover in time. Pant heads into the match, after leading the Indian T20I squad to a 2-2 draw against South Africa, while Bumrah has served as the vice-captain in the past. With KL Rahul missing the game due to injury, it will be now interesting to see what comes up in the final days, before the Edgbaston Test gets underway on July 1.

India’s Test squad for 5th Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

Image: Instagram/@ritssajdeh/Twitter/@Krishna19348905