Rohit Sharma's Expression Perfectly Sums Up Suryakumar's Dismissal In 1st Test; WATCH

Rohit Sharma's dejected look following Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the first Test against Australia went viral on social media. Suryakumar was handed a debut in this Test but the 32-year-old failed to make his mark and could only manage to put up eight runs. India has piled up 321 at the loss of seven wickets after the end of day two.

Rohit Sharma looked dejected as Suryakumar Yadav tricked by Nathan Lyon

Suryakumar Yadav's form in limited-over cricket earned him the Test cap as the batsman has been India's most consistent performer in recent days. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from his car crash, Yadav looked like the ideal candidate to replicate his fearless cricket on the surface.

He had the perfect chance as India was struggling following the loss of Virat Kohli who couldn't det going in the 1st Test. Suryakumar arrived at the crease and announced his arrival with a sweep shot off Lyon. But in the very next ball, he faced a turning ball and Yadav failed to read the ball properly as he attempted a drive. The ball snuck in through his defence and ended his short stint at the crease.

Rohit Sharma who looked in perfect touch was standing on the opposite side and the Indian skipper was visibly upset as his expressions told the whole story.

Earlier Indian bowlers wrapped up the Australian batting order within 177 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin ran through the Aussie batting lineup as except for Marnus Labuschagne no batsman managed to guard his fort in front of them. India had a steady start with Rohit Sharma scoring his first hundred against Australia.

But things got really interesting as a number of quickfire wickets put the Aussie back on the front foot. But the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel batted through the remaining period of the day to ensure India finished day two on a high. Jadeja made his return to the Indian side a memorable one as the 34-year-old registered his 18th fifty in the red ball cricket while Axar hit his second test half-century in Nagpur. While Jadeja got out on 70 runs, Axar scored 84 as India put up a total of 400 runs. India bowled out Australia for just 91 runs to win the 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs.