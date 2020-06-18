Rohit Sharma's Fan Draws Special Sketch To Pay Tribute To Him On Twitter

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most loved cricketers in the country and fans have always found their way to show respect to the opening batsman. Currently, Rohit Sharma is locked at his home due to COVID-19, which brought the cricket calendar to a standstill including the IPL 2020 that was postponed until further notice. Recently, one of Rohit Sharma's fan decided to show his respect to the cricketer by sharing a sketch of the cricketer on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma sketch goes viral

On Wednesday, a Rohit Sharma fan decided to show his love towards the cricketer by sharing a sketch that he drew of Mumbai Indians skipper. The fans in his caption also wrote that he is waiting for his answer. Rohit Sharma is currently considered as one of the finest batsmen in ODI cricket and currently occupies the second spot in thhe ICC's ODI rankings. Here is Rohit Sharma's sketch -



Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eager to play IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma has recently stated that he wants to play in IPL 2020 as well the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The future of T20 World Cup and IPL 2020 hangs in balance as only one of the two tournaments could be played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rohit Sharma, during his recent Instagram chat session, said he would "preferably play both". The Hitman has made Mumbai Indians as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, leading them to four IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma net worth

Coming to Rohit Sharma net worth details, the Mumbai Indians skipper earns money through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2019, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore, as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman also earns ₹15 crore from his commitment to the Mumbai Indians, while has an annual BCCI contract that ensures Sharma earns ₹7 crore being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

(IMAGE: OMKAR PATIL/ TWITTER/ ROHIT SHARMA / INSTAGRAM)