Rohit Sharma's Gesture To Rishabh Pant's Match-winning Shot Takes Over Internet; Watch

Watch the viral video of Rohit Sharma's gesture towards Rishabh Pant, after he hit the winning runs for India in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI on Sunday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Rohit Sharma

Image: AP/BCCI


24-year-old wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant carried the Indian cricket team through to a five-wicket victory over England on Sunday, in the final ODI of the three-match series. Pant’s unbeaten century of 125* runs in 113 balls helped India to chase down the target of 260 runs within 43 overs of the 2nd innings. The victory also handed India a 2-1 win in the ODI series, after the Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 win in the T20I series last week.

Rohit Sharma's gesture towards Rishabh Pant goes viral

While Rishabh Pant became the biggest talking point for the cricketing world on Monday morning, skipper Rohit Sharma’s gesture towards the youngster right after India’s win also made it to the headlines. The video clip of Rohit’s gesture to Rishabh is currently doing rounds on social media. Rishabh Pant finished off the match in style with a reverse sweep towards the backward point, off Joe Root’s bowling. 

As soon as Rishabh hit the winning runs, Rohit was spotted giving a thumbs up to Pant from the dressing room. The India captain seemed extremely impressed with Rishabh’s knock, and the wicketkeeper also replied to him with a thumbs up. Meanwhile, on noticing the viral video on Twitter, Indian cricket fans were elated to see Rohit’s reaction, as they responded with many interesting tweets.

Watch Rohit Sharma's gesture towards centurion Rishabh Pant:

Cricket fans react to Rohit Sharma's viral gesture for Rishabh Pant-

While a fan criticized Rohit’s gesture saying he shouldn’t be credited for everything, other fans were quick to defend the captain, citing that Rishabh was criticized for not being a white ball player in the past. “He backed him after you all were saying that he isn't White Ball Format player so I tend to disagree with you here and say he deserves applauding too,” the fan said in Rohit’s defence. At the same time, another fan added, “Absolutely right...that's why they did that gesture...well played pant”.

Meanwhile, another fan credited Rohit and India head coach Rahul Dravid for contributing to Pant’s resurgence. “This is what you get when you put faith in your players and give them ample opportunities to prove their worth. Rohit and Dravid have played a massive role in Pant's resurgence. Especially, Rohit who put his hand around him as a senior player,” the fan said.

(Image: AP/BCCI)

