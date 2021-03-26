Rohit Sharma's Great Presence Of Mind Sends Rampaging Jason Roy Packing

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma played a huge role in providing a vital breakthrough to his side during the ongoing second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday as he brilliantly effected a run out to send a well-set Jason Roy back to the pavilion.

Rohit's accurate throw finds its mark

This happened in the 17th over of England's run chase that was bowled by chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. On the third delivery, Kuldeep had floated one on the middle and off stump as Jonny Bairstow hit it to the right of short mid-wicket after which the duo set off for a quick but risky single. However, Jason Roy hesitated to go for it as Rohit Sharma put in a tremendous dive, and not only did he succeed in stopping the ball, but also managed to recover quickly in his follow-through to take an aim at the wicket-keeper's end as Rishabh Pant collected the ball and whipped the bails. It brought curtains down on Roy's knock who took a long walk back to the pavilion with 55 runs to his name.

The video of this great piece of fielding was posted by the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the Men In Blue as the duo had added 110 runs for the opening stand during their stiff chase of 337. Nonetheless, Bairstow and number three batsman Ben Stokes have ensured that Roy's dismissal did not apply breaks on the visitors' momentum as the two have added a 60-run stand for the second wicket. Jonny Bairstow who had missed out on a well-deserved century in the previous game will be hoping to make amends this time around as he is currently batting on 77.