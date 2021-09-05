Rohit Sharma's Incredible Cover Drive Leaves James Anderson Frustrated

Before the Test series against England started, talks about Rohit Sharma’s credentials in Test cricket were doing the rounds. However, the 34-year-old has put the talks to rest at least for the time being. In the ongoing Test series, Rohit is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers after Joe Root, who has already amassed over 500 runs with three centuries and one half-century.

In the first three Tests at Nottingham Lord’s and Leeds, Rohit got into double digits on every other instance. He even scored two half-centuries, but somehow, he failed to convert them into tons. However, in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London, the veteran didn’t let the opportunity slip as he managed to score his maiden ton in the purest format outside India. Rohit plays the pull shot with precision, but the fact that he plays the cover drive with elegance can’t be denied. In India’s second innings, he collected four runs through a gorgeous drive through the cover region off pacer James Anderson. The fast bowler churned out a full-pitched delivery with three slips in place. However, Rohit didn’t mind going for the ambitious drive.

Rohit opened the face of the bat and pierced the off-side field without much fuss. Over the years, Anderson has picked up so many wickets by inducing batters into playing the cover drive. But Rohit was equally up to the task. The shot got the 39-year-old Anderson a bit frustrated as he kicked the surface in anger at the non-striker’s end.

Rohit, in the end, went on to score 127 runs off 256 balls with the help of 14 fours and one massive six. In eight innings until now in the series, the Nagpur-born batter has scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57 with one ton and two half-centuries. The top-order batter played until the 81st over in the second innings when India’s lead was past 130. Fast bowler Ollie Robinson accounted for his wicket with the new ball after Rohit tried to go for his trademark pull shot over the square leg region.

