Rohit Sharma's Lookalike Spotted In Pakistan's Rawalpindi; Fans Say 'low Budget Hitman'

Is it true that Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was recently seen in Pakistan sipping plum juice from a local vendor's stall? Not at all. The photos circulating on social media are of a doppelganger who looks identical to the star Mumbai batter and is baffling netizens with his appearance. A local journalist named Shiraz Hassan posted a photo of Rohit Sharma's lookalike on social media, mocking what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refers to as the "western bloc" for allegedly conspiring against the resumption of cricket in the country. Hassan mocked those who claim Pakistan is unsafe for international cricket, adding he just watched India's vice-captain enjoying himself at a Rawalpindi market.

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.



(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

'Low budget Hitman': Fans after Rohit Sharma's lookalike spotted in Pakistan

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post with memes and jokes with several of them calling the individual in the picture, "Sasta (Cheap) Rohit Sharma". Some users even suggested that the Indian cricketer has gone to Pakistan to rethink his strategy in the ongoing Indian Premier League, where his side Mumbai Indians is struggling to find the rhythm back ever since the season resumed in the UAE on September 19. One individual said Rohit needs that "sharbat" because MI is losing badly in the IPL.

Sasta Rohit Sharma 😂😂 — Vaani (@Vaani123456) September 27, 2021

He’s gone over there to regroup and think how he will change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians!! — AR (@Edge2slip) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h😂 — SR🌈 (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

😂😂 Rohit Sharma lite — Fariha🖤 (@SabeenFariha) September 27, 2021

That's low budget Hitman...🤣🤣🤣 — Soumik (@PallabIam) September 27, 2021

Lol..

Great find man... — Prash Shukla (@PrashShukla1) September 28, 2021

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2021

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, the five-time champions have failed to register a single win in the ongoing phase two of IPL 2021. Mumbai started poorly against Chennai Super Kings before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the following games. On all three occasions, Mumbai's batters have let the franchise down after failing to score big in the middle overs. The Hit-man, personally, has managed to score some runs for his side and is currently ranked eighth amongst the highest run-scorers this season with 326 runs in 9 innings.

Mumbai Indians had a good first half of IPL 2021 back home in India, where the side managed to win four out of seven games. Before the commencement of the second phase in the UAE, the Indians were ranked fourth on the points table and were looking good to qualify for the playoffs. However, after the first few games in the UAE leg, the defending champions have slipped to the seventh position.

(Image: ShirazHassan/Twitter/PTI)