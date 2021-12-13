Rohit Sharma's Message To Team On Becoming ODI Skipper: 'Play Like You're Known To Play'

Rohit Sharma who earlier this week was appointed as India's new ODI skipper has spoken for the first time since his appointment. In a video uploaded by the BCCI via its Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma said that he is looking forward to what he hopes will be an exciting journey and that he looks to keep things simple. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead the Indian team in the white-ball format, I am really looking forward and it will be an exciting journey. I will always keep it simple, help the players in understanding the roles and why each one were picked in the team."

He further went on to add that there will always be pressure and people will keep talking about things but it is necessary to block the outside noise and focus on the things at hand. "When you are playing for India, there will always be high pressure. But for me, personally, as a cricketer, it is important for me to focus on my job, not to focus on what people are talking around because you can't control that. And that is the message to the team as well. Even the team understands that. When we are playing a high profile tournament, there will be a lot of talks. It is important for us to focus on what we have in hand, which is to go and win games. Play like you are known to play. The talks on the outside are immaterial for us," he added

On Virat Kohli's legacy: 'He led with clear grit and determination to win every game'

Rohit Sharma also looked back on Virat Kohli's legacy and said that he had a great time playing under him and that the two have shared great moments and he looks forward to more in the coming days.

"Those five years that he has led the team, he led from the front and there was clear grit, determination to win every game. That was the message to the squad and we had a great time playing under him (Virat Kohli). I've played a lot of cricket together with him and I have enjoyed each and every moment with him and I will continue to do that."

Image: Twitter/ BCCI