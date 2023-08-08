Rohit Sharma's Net Worth Revealed, India Captain Pockets Humongous Sum Each Year

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has garnered immense popularity both within the nation and on the global cricketing stage. With his exceptional batting prowess and impressive track record, he has secured a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts. Rohit's ability to effortlessly switch between formats, his elegant stroke play, and his consistent record of setting and breaking records have all contributed to his widespread acclaim.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma is the current captain of the Indian men's cricket team

He leads Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich Indian Premier League

Rohit was member of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's net worth decoded

Rohit Sharma, the acclaimed cricketer, has experienced a significant surge in his net worth, commensurate with his immense popularity. According to StockGro, a Bengaluru-based company, Rohit's net worth stands at INR 214 crores or $25 million. This valuation is supported by diverse sources such as Forbes, MPL, and Startuptalky.

Rohit's revenue streams include his prominent position in the Grade A+ contract list of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), yielding INR 7 crore or close to $1 million annually.

Furthermore, his match earnings comprise INR 15 lakh or around $20,000 per Test match, INR 6 lakh or roughly $10,000 per One Day International (ODI), and INR 3 lakh or $4,000 per T20 International (T20I). His affiliation with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians contributes an additional INR 16 crores or about $2 million per year.

Rohit Sharma's brand endorsement deals

Notably, Rohit's income is substantially augmented by his endorsement deals. Reportedly, he demands between INR 5 crore for each advertisement he endorses. Among the prominent brands he endorses are Adidas, CEAT, Hublot, Dream11, and Oppo.

Beyond this, Rohit also commands a considerable fee for a single post on Instagram and other social media platforms. The cricketer has also diversified his investments across multiple sectors, including tech and healthcare.

