Rohit Sharma's Note For Fans On 15 Yrs Of International Cricket: 'Since I Made My Debut..'

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday completed his 15 years in international cricket and the right-handed batter turned to social media to celebrate his long and illustrious journey. Sharma took to Twitter to issue a statement, where he thanked everyone who has been part of journey and who helped him become the player he is today. He also said that he will cherish the journey for the rest of his life. "15 years in favourite jersey," Sharma captioned the post on Twitter.

"Hello everyone, Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, sure one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and a special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today," Sharma wrote in his statement.

Sharma made his international debut on June 23, 2007, during an ODI game against Ireland. He did not get an opportunity to bat in the match, which ended in India's win. Sharma was then made part of India's squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old played a couple of crucial knocks in the knockout stage of the competition to enable India to win the championship.

Sharma has played 45 Tests, 230 ODIs, and 125 T20Is for India since his debut in 2007. He has scored 3137 runs in red-ball cricket, 9283 runs in the 50-over version, and 3313 runs in the shortest format of the game. Sharma has eight centuries in Tests, 29 in ODIs, and four in T20 Internationals. He has also scored a whopping three double-hundreds in 50-over cricket.

India's tour of England

Sharma is currently in England, where is all set to lead India in a one-off Test against England starting July 1. Prior to the one-off Test against England, India will play a warm-up match against Leicestershire CCC from June 23 to June 26. Meanwhile, four members of Team India in the form of Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will play for the Leicestershire CCC during the warm-up game.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.

Image: AP