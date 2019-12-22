Rohit Sharma's Picture-perfect Reaction After Fans Give Him A New Nickname Is A Must-watch

Rohit Sharma has been having a brilliant limited-overs series against West Indies. His quickfire fifty at the Wankhede Stadium helped India get to a mammoth total and in the end, they went on to register a comprehensive win in the series decider. In the previous match at Vizag, he scored a blistering 159 as the Men In Blue scored 387 and ended up winning the contest convincingly by 107 runs which was a must-win game. After his explosive knock at the Wankhede, the fans greeted him in a unique manner.

Rohit Sharma's picture-perfect reaction

Rohit Sharma had enthralled one and all with his blockbuster batting performance at the Wankhede Stadium in his hometown Mumbai where he had taken the West Indian bowlers to all corners of the ground. He was eventually dismissed after a spectacular cameo of a 34-ball 71. Post his dismissal, he was seen standing at the dressing room where he was also spotted waving at his fans. Suddenly, a section of the crowd started shouting ‘Borivali ka Don Kaun – Rohit, Rohit’. The 'Hitman' pointed at them to indicate that he was impressed with their creativity. As the chants continued, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain had a big smile on his face. The video of this picture-perfect reaction of Rohit Sharma was posted on social media. Watch it right here.

Rohit's reaction to "Borivali ka Don kon .. Rohit Rohit " is just priceless . Wankhede just adores Rohit . He is one of our own ❤️❤️ #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MnPGn9KIuw — Mihir ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ImMihir05) December 20, 2019

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

In the very same match, Rohit Sharma also registered his 400th six in international cricket. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

