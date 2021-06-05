Rohit Sharma's Silent Message On Environment Day Strikes A Chord As Fans Hail 'Hitman'

'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has come up with a very important message for not just Cricket enthusiasts but for people across the globe on the occasion of World Environment Day. Rohit Sharma is gearing up for a busy cricketing season but has decided to spend time by coming forward for a noble cause.

Rohit Sharma's Environment Day message

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Team India's limited-overs vice-captain has shared a seven-second video of him where he is urging one and all to come forward and take collective responsibility to work for the betterment of the environment. However, what really stands out here is that instead of directly passing on a message to the masses, Rohit Sharma has let his action speak louder than words.

The Mumbai cricketer captioned the silent video as 'Our environment is our responsibility. If we all play our small parts, it will make a big difference towards a healthy environment'.

Love - Save - Protect 🔁🌏



Our environment is our responsibility. If we all play our small parts, it will make a big difference towards a healthy environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/CBHoKhj0Ux — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 5, 2021

Even the netizens were very impressed with the initiative taken by Rohit Sharma and here's what they had to say.

World Environment Day 2021 theme

World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide on June 5 and serves as the primary platform for the United Nations in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. It has provided a venue for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime since its establishment in the year 1974.

'Ecosystem Restoration' is the official World Environment Day 2021 theme.

Rohit Sharma latest news

Rohit Sharma and other members of Team India landed in Southampton earlier this week for competing in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will be played on June 18. Both the top two Test sides will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket and the right to be called the first-ever 'World Test Champions'.

After the WTC final, the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.