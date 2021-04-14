Rohit Sharma's 'Test' For KKR's Russell Excites Fans; Say 'ask Hitman For Captaincy Tips'

Mumbai Indians survived a scary situation on Tuesday to secure a 10-run victory over Kolkjata Knight Riders thanks to their bowlers but more importantly the man who called the shots, made decisions & bolstered the confidence of his side - skipper Rohit Sharma. The man who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships was hailed yet again by fans as arguably one of the 'best captains in the world' after Rohit Sharma & co successfully defended the 152-run target against Eoin Morgan's KKR. Netizens were left in awe with the field that Rohit Sharma had set for KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, with many taking to social media to point out that this was the Hitman's way of 'trolling' the Caribbean powerhitter.

Fans hail Rohit Sharma as 'best captain' as MI beat KKR

Fans did not take long to echo on social media that Rohit Sharma was the 'best skipper', citing various instances from the game against KKR but the most being the field set for Andre Russell. At the 15th over when everything looked in place for KKR to finish the game easily, Mumbai Indians unleashed the might of their bowling attack, thereby gluing the Knight Riders' batsmen to their crease. Andre Russell was greeted by a typical field set for a Test game - a move that is being hailed by fans as skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliance. Taking to Twitter, fans lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills and placed their arguments for why the Hitman was the best skipper.

Rohit Sharma Appreciating his bowlers efforts even after loosing in the last ball of the match.



Brilliant from Captain Rohit Sharma. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/nUeWgiK3G5 — ð‰.ðˆ.ð“.ðŸš© (@JitRo45) April 9, 2021

If they ask what is captaincy show them this picðŸ”¥

Rohit Sharma is truly amazingðŸ’¯#MumbaiIndians #RohithSharma #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ScxY6wKqCF — Tharun Kumar (@iam_tharunn) April 13, 2021

if defending low scores is an art, then Rohit Sharma is picasso of itðŸ˜ŽðŸ@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/O9iYakDR4V — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) April 13, 2021

16th over of second innings

Batsman Andre Russell

30 runs form 26 ball

And still this attacking field and almost trapped him



COURTESY:- CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA FOR YOU

REASON 101 WHY HE IS MOST SUCCESSFUL, FIVE TIMES IPL WINNING CAPTAIN SO FAR#RohithSharma #MumbaiIndians #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/WlVqUeqY56 — Prathamesh â¤ï¸ (@Pratham_S_0710) April 13, 2021

This is where KKR lost the match. Excellent captaincy from Rohit Sharma.#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3pU5K1nnzp — Vikas Gore (@vIKASgORE_) April 13, 2021

Need captaincy tips ?

Meet Rohit Sharma #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3DcAbSolh2 — Manvendra Pratap Singh (@Mp_hyper_tiger) April 13, 2021

MI survive KKR scare

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose its bearings in an astonishing manner as Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningy fell short giving defending champions their first win. Krunal (1/13 in 4 overs) and Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls). But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under checks in a game that will be talked about for years to come. especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, it was harakiri of sorts by KKR batting unit as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI. Just when KKR needed to play it sensibly with require run-rate under seven, they seemed to commit harakir and lost another in Shakib, this time Krunal Pandya joining in the party for MI. Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over. Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.