Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma's 'Test' For KKR's Russell Excites Fans; Say 'ask Hitman For Captaincy Tips'

Fans did not take long to echo on social media that Rohit Sharma was the 'best skipper', citing various instances from the game against Kolkata Knight Riders

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
Rohit Sharma

Credits: @iam_tharunn / @mipaltan


Mumbai Indians survived a scary situation on Tuesday to secure a 10-run victory over Kolkjata Knight Riders thanks to their bowlers but more importantly the man who called the shots, made decisions & bolstered the confidence of his side - skipper Rohit Sharma. The man who has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships was hailed yet again by fans as arguably one of the 'best captains in the world' after Rohit Sharma & co successfully defended the 152-run target against Eoin Morgan's KKR. Netizens were left in awe with the field that Rohit Sharma had set for KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, with many taking to social media to point out that this was the Hitman's way of 'trolling' the Caribbean powerhitter. 

Fans hail Rohit Sharma as 'best captain' as MI beat KKR

Fans did not take long to echo on social media that Rohit Sharma was the 'best skipper', citing various instances from the game against KKR but the most being the field set for Andre Russell. At the 15th over when everything looked in place for KKR to finish the game easily, Mumbai Indians unleashed the might of their bowling attack, thereby gluing the Knight Riders' batsmen to their crease. Andre Russell was greeted by a typical field set for a Test game - a move that is being hailed by fans as skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliance. Taking to Twitter, fans lauded Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills and placed their arguments for why the Hitman was the best skipper. 

 MI survive KKR scare

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose its bearings in an astonishing manner as Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningy fell short giving defending champions their first win. Krunal (1/13 in 4 overs) and Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls). But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under checks in a game that will be talked about for years to come. especially how KKR capitulated.

READ | IPL 2021, KKR vs MI Highlights: MI's dominance continues, beat KKR by 10 runs

Required to show some sensible approach, it was harakiri of sorts by KKR batting unit as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI. Just when KKR needed to play it sensibly with require run-rate under seven, they seemed to commit harakir and lost another in Shakib, this time Krunal Pandya joining in the party for MI. Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over. Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

READ | Andre Russell picks up 5 wickets within 2 overs vs MI, claims the Purple Cap in IPL 2021
READ | Netizens heap praise on Rohit Sharma's captaincy as MI snatch win from the jaws of defeat
READ | KKR does harakiri as MI records stunning 10-run win

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND