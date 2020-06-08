Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Reveals 2 Funny Habits Of MI Captain That Irk Her Till Date

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. However, the initial few years of his cricketing career were marred by inconsistent performances, which kept him away from becoming the mainstay of the Indian batting lineup.

However, his fortunes changed since his promotion as an opener in India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign. Rohit Sharma is now a limited-overs veteran and one of India’s most reliable batsmen, especially in ODIs and T20Is. Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have three ODI double centuries in his bank, which is no mean feat.

Rohit Sharma's two habits that irk wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma married his business manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 after dating her for 6 years. Rohit Sharma's fans, as well as the batsman himself, consider Ritika Sajdeh as the Mumbai Indians captain's lucky charm. Ritika Sajdeh is often seen in the stands cheering and praying while Rohit Sharma is batting. The couple has known each other for a long time now and recently it was revealed that there are two old habits of Rohit Sharma that continue to irk his wife Ritika.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were in conversation with Mayank Agarwal in Episode 2 of the ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ series where Agarwal revealed two of Rohit Sharma's habits that annoy his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Agarwal added that Ritika told him whenever she is talking to Rohit, he acts like he is listening but his attention is somewhere else. Rohit agreed with Ritika's complait and said that when Ritika tells him about the things that she needs to buy from the market, he tells her that he will have them delivered.

Rohit Sharma further said that when Ritika Sajdeh asks about the things in the evening, he realizes he has forgotten the list and doesn't remember anything, which is why he again asks her about the things that need to be delivered. Mayank Agarwal further revealed that Ritika also gets annoyed by Rohit's habit of constantly chewing his nails. To that, Rohit Sharma replied saying that he has reduced it considerably.

Rohit Sharma reveals why Ritika was emotional after their ODI double ton

When Rohit Sharma created a world record by scoring 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, his wife Ritika got very emotional. Rohit Sharma revealed that the reason behind Ritika getting emotional was because of it being a special day for them as it was their wedding anniversary. He then mentioned it was probably the best gift that he could have given to her while he is on the field. Meanwhile, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain also revealed why his spouse cried after he had reached the milestone.

Recalling that day, he said that he had no idea as to why Ritika had cried in the first place. The Mumbai Indians skipper then added that when he had come from the ground and asked why she had cried, Ritika revealed the reason by saying that she thought the Mumbai cricketer had twisted his hand when he had dived for his 196th run and that was a little worrying factor for her, due to which she got a little emotional.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM