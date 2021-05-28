Rohit Sharma's Witty 'Friends Reunion' Tweet Stumps Netizens Online; Here Is Why

The FRIENDS Reunion episode has taken social media by storm and members from the cricketing world are now joining the bandwagon by expressing their take on this occasion. The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion episode premiered worldwide on Thursday when the India squad for WTC Final was spending its mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma shared his witty and ingenious response to the FRIENDS Reunion episode after which a new hashtag started trending among the fans on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma Twitter post on FRIENDS Reunion leaves the fans impressed

On the eve of the FRIENDS Reunion special episode release, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter while sharing a picture that showed all the fans present in the stadium while cheering for him. The Indian batsman wrote that he was waiting for his reunion with the fans in the stadium and this witty and ingenious response to the FRIENDS Reunion episode left the fans impressed. This response by Rohit Sharma also left the netizens stumped as this tweet gave rise to another trending hashtag on Twitter after fans started using #AskRo.

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

Rohit Sharma Twitter post starts a new trend among fans

After Rohit Sharma’s tweet on the FRIENDS Reunion episode, fans started wondering whether the 'Hitman' is going to organize a Q&A session with the fans where he would be answering some of the fan favourite questions on Twitter. As a result, Twitter was flooded with fans asking a wide variety of questions to the India batsman while using the hashtag #AskRo. Rohit Sharma is moderately active on Twitter and his tweet on the topic of FRIENDS Reunion gave rise to this trend after fans became impressed with his response. However, there was no such session from the cricketer. Rohit Sharma’s last tweet had come on May 9 where he had expressed his wishes on the eve of Mother’s Day.

#AskRo @ImRo45 Is Vada Pav the secret behind your 5 100s in 2019 WC? If yes, please say where you found it in England. (Need mix of both chutneys with sev ahead of WTC final). K Thanx. BAI — Jitesh Vachhatani (@jeetesh27799) May 27, 2021

FRIENDS Reunion special episode: Details revealed

The special episode marks the first official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members since the show ended in 2004. All six members from the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio where James Corden hosted the show. The creators of the show recreated several iconic moments from the original sitcom, including the two apartments and Central Perk cafe.

Where to stream the FRIENDS Reunion India episode?

It was announced that the Indian streaming service Zee5 would be streaming the FRIENDS Reunion special episode for the Indian audience. From May 27, 2021, Indian fans will be able to experience the FRIENDS Reunion India episode alongside the rest of the world. The Friends Reunion streaming in India began precisely at 12:32 pm. If you are wondering how to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India, all you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of Rs. 499.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & W Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

