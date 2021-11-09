Rohit To Captain, Ashwin & Gaikwad Drafted In: Team India's Probable Squad For NZ T20Is:

Team India's campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ended earlier than most people would have thought, as they were unable to get past the Super 12 stage and into the semi-finals. However, the team will not be out of action for too long as starting from November 17, Team India will take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. There are expected to be massive changes in the squad that will be announced for the series, and the team will also undergo two major changes in the form of Virat Kohli no longer being the skipper for the T20 side and Ravi Shastri no longer being Team India's coach.

Most likely, we will see the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami all being rested for the tournament. While Rahul Dravid has been announced as the new head coach for India and is set to take over for the New Zealand series, there is still no confirmation who will take over as the captain for the T20 side. Most of the reports suggest that Rohit Sharma could be the one who is announced as the next captain. If they announce that, they could decide to rest him and let KL Rahul captain the side for the upcoming series. But an argument can be made for the other option, which would be to rest KL Rahul and let Rohit lead the team so that he can get a feel of it.

Ravichandran Ashwin was at the T20 World Cup but could also be drafted to add an element of experience and leadership into the team. R Ashwin could possibly play a supporting role with Rohit as the two take a young squad with them. Many of the top performers from the 2021 IPL are expected to play in the upcoming series, like Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap winner at the IPL, Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar, who performed very well for their teams. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to make it into the squad for the series as he was surprisingly left out for the T20 World Cup for Rahul Chahar, who played just one match in the tournament.

India vs New Zealand Predicted Squad

Rohit Sharma (c) or KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Axar Patel,

Image: PTI/@KSCA/Twitter