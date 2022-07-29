Rohit's Reaction To Shikhar Question Is Gold; 'Pragyan? He Started Doing Commentary?'

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and former player Pragyan Ojha know each other well having shared the dressing room while playing for Team India. Besides international cricket both the cricketers played together at the erstwhile Hyderabad franchise Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. As Rohit prepares to lead India in the T20I series against West Indies he shared his thoughts on Pragyan Ojha's comments concerning Shikhar Dhawan's selection for the 2023 World Cup.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma responds to Pragyan Ojha's comments regarding Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has lost his place in the T20I setup, however, he has managed to keep hold of his place in the ODI team. Recently while speaking to Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View, Pragyan Ojha said that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar Dhawan because they are both one of India's most successful opening pairs and both of them share great bonding comparing it to the bond shared by Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Ojha in his statement said, "I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He's in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He's the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships."

However, when a reporter during the media interaction told Rohit about his bond with Dhawan being compared to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly Team India skipper responded hilariously. He said, "Pragyan? Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga hai kya? Sahi hai, chalo achhi baat hai (Pragyan? Has he started doing commentary? Well, alright, it's good),"

Speaking about the importance of team bonding, Rohit added "It is important that even off the field, the boys stay together, have fun, as that's the thing that maintains a great team environment. You don't get these moments often, so whenever you have them, make the most of it."

IND vs WI Preview

Team India will be brimming with confidence after taming West indies in the recent ODI series. The Men in Blue led by Shikhar Dhawan won the ODI series 3-0 and now turn their attention to the T20I series. Senior players who were rested following the England tour are back in the team which also includes skipper Rohit Sharma. West Indies on the other hand will be without their star player Kieron Pollard, who has retired from the format, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are not part of the squad. Shimron Hetmyer, who is back in the squad along with skipper Nicholas Pooran will be key to West Indies' fortune in the series.