ROM Vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Sofia T20 League 2021

Romania will take on Greece in the second group stage match of the Sofia T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) from the National Sports Academy, Sofia on June 24, 2021. Here is our ROM vs GRE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Sofia T20 League 2021: ROM vs GRE preview

The second group stages match of the Sofia T20 League 2021 will see Romania go up against Greece on Thursday, June 24. The four teams at the tournament - Romania, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria - will play each other over the course of just one week to decide who will be crowned the champions on June 27. Considering that Romania's last T20I series, which took place in 2020 against Bulgaria, ended 3-1 in their favour, as opposed to Greece, who have not played much international cricket in recent times, the team will be the favourites in this match. The ROM vs GRE scorecard should be available on Fancode in India.

ROM vs GRE: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy has generally been a batting-friendly one. With a massive average first innings score of around 190-200 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with 30% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

ROM vs GRE Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ROM: Abdul Shakoor, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Patras Masih, Vasu Saini, Aftab Kayani, Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain.

GRE: Spiros Siriotis, Anastasios Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Katechis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto, Alexandros Lagos.

ROM vs GRE best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Ramesh Satheesan

Vice-Captain – Abdul Shakoor

Ramesh Satheesan and Abdul Shakoor will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ROM vs GRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen – Ramesh Satheesan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Anastasios Manousis, Nikolaos Katechis

All-rounders – Asrar Ahmed, Aftab Kayani, Vasu Saini

Bowlers – Shantanu Vashisht, Pavel Florin, Spiros Tsirigotis.

ROM vs GRE Dream11 Prediction

According to our ROM vs GRE Dream11 prediction, Romania are likely to edge past Greece and win this match.

Note: The ROM vs GRE player record and as a result, the ROM vs GRE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROM vs GRE Dream11 team and ROM vs GRE prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Romania Cricket website