Romelu Lukaku Becomes A Laughing Stock For His Rivals After His Awful First Touch; Watch

After a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with the Belgian national team, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku continues to have a poor run. His first touch during the Napoli vs Inter Milan game on December 5 was so poor that it also led the bench of the rival team to have a laugh as seen in the video below:

ptdrrrr lukaku pic.twitter.com/RV38RDePEH — C💧c💧l i t o (@Cocov1_) January 4, 2023

Fortunately, for the Nerazzurri, Lukaku's awful first touch did not hurt them as they registered a 1-0 win over Napoli FC thanks to a goal from veteran striker Edin Dzeko in the 56th minute. As a result, it also meant that Napoli FC suffered their first loss in the Serie A this season.

Inter Milan move up to fourth with win over Napoli FC

As a result of the 1-0 victory over Napoli FC on Thursday, Inter Milan have moved up to fourth place in the Serie A standings with 33 points, three points clear of fifth-placed Lazio, who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Lecce. Meanwhile, Napoli FC continues to lead the standings with 41 points, five points clear of second-placed AC Milan after 16 games.

Romelu Lukaku keen on staying at Inter Milan

As for Romelu Lukaku, he made it clear during a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia that he was happy at Inter Milan and wanted to extend his stay at the club. If the 29-year-old is to extend his stay at the San Siro, then either Inter Milan will have to sign him from Chelsea or extend the current loan deal that expires in the summer.

While speaking about his future, Lukaku said, "I spoke to Chelsea about my relationship with the coach (Thomas Tuchel) and I decided to come back to Inter. Things went very fast and I'm happy. I hope to stay at Inter, Inter for me is everything. But we need to find a way with Chelsea."

Since the Blues are having their own issues with the striker position, there is a possibility that they recall Lukaku from loan. As for the Belgian, he has just made five Serie A appearances this season due to injuries and has contributed with one goal and an assist.