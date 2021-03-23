Ronaldinho 'Partying And Drinking A Lot' Since Mother's Death, Friends Concerned

Ronaldinho went through a difficult period last year when he was arrested in Paraguay, but things got far worse for the Brazilian legend this year when his mother Dona Miguelina passed away in February 2021. As per reports, the Ronaldinho party habits have increased since his mother's death. As a result, several of his friends are worried about the declining Ronaldinho health scenario.

Ronaldinho mother death

Ronaldinho's mother Dona Miguelina passed away in February 2021 after suffering COVID-19 complications at the age of 71. The Brazilian legend had brought her condition to public knowledge on December 21. Ronaldinho tweeted on that day (translated by Marca), "Dear friends, my mother has COVID and we are fighting for her speedy recovery. She is in the intensive care unit, receiving all the care. Thank you in advance for your prayers, positive energy and affection. Strength, mother."

Queridos amigos, minha mãe está com Covid e estamos na luta para que ela se recupere logo. Ela está no centro de tratamento intensivo, recebendo todos os cuidados. Agradeço desde já as orações, as energias positivas e o carinho de sempre. Força mãe ðŸ™ðŸ¾

December 21, 2020

Ronaldinho health: Friends worried about Ronaldinho party and drinking

According to the Brazilian newspaper Extra, several people from Ronaldinho's inner circle are worried about his recent excessive alcohol consumption and partying. Ronaldinho's friends told Extra (translated by Marca), "Every day is a party. Ronaldinho starts drinking vodka, whiskey, gin in the morning and only stops drinking the next morning. It is not something of late, but we noticed that it became more intense after his mother's death.

One other friend reported that he was worried about Ronaldinho's company and the effect some of his friends might have on his health. The friend said, "He had a New Year's Eve party and everything. Several friends from Rio went there because he feels very lonely in that immense place where he lives. He has a barbecue, he dances, he always goes far. He lives in a fortress with everything he needs. Ronaldinho has a huge heart and tries to be generous with his friends. But not all of them are true friends and I see a lot of damage being done to him."

Ronaldinho net worth

Considering the career that Ronaldinho has had, it is unsurprising that he has earned a fortune. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldinho's net worth is a whopping $90 million. The Brazilian legend also reportedly owns property in Brazil, Greece, Barcelona, Lake Como and Florida.

Disclaimer: The above Ronaldinho net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.