Ronaldo Or Messi? KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer Picks His All-time Favourite Footballer

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has named Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal as his favourite sportsperson of all time. Iyer is the latest to endorse Ronaldo above Argentina's Lionel Messi as the best footballer in the world. Iyer revealed his choice during a conversation with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Iyer further chose Roger Federer of Switzerland over Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as his favourite tennis player. When asked what his favourite Mumbai dish is, the cricketer said "Vada Pav." The 27-year-old went on to say that his favourite musician is Ed Sheeran, and that his favourite country to visit is Antigua.

Iyer is currently part of the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The right-handed batter has failed to live up to the expectations as he hasn't performed well with the bat. Iyer has scored 94 runs in four matches at an average of 23.50 and with a strike rate of just 125.33. Iyer got some good starts in the series but he failed to capitalise on them. His highest score in the series is 40.

India are all set to play the fifth T20I of the five-match series on Saturday. The match has been delayed due to bad weather but will begin shortly at 7:50 p.m. IST. The series is currently tied at 2-2 courtesy of India's amazing comeback in the third and fourth T20Is. India will look to win the fifth match to create history as they have never beaten South Africa in a T20I series at home.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Image: PTI/AP