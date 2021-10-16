Ronaldo Sides With Sir Alex Ferguson In Questioning Solskjaer's Decision To Bench Him

After Manchester United's star player Cristiano Ronaldo got benched against Everton on October 2, Sir Alex Ferguson questioned the decision made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ferguson was reportedly overheard telling former MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that one should always play their best players, referring to Solskjaer's decision to keep Ronaldo out of the starting XI. Solskjaer then defended his decision saying he had benched Ronaldo keeping in mind his subsequent international fixture and the Portuguese attacker's fitness. "You make decisions for a long, long season and you have to manage the players’ workload," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Goal.com after the match.

Now, as per reports, Ronaldo has sided with the former Manchester United manager on the debate and has reportedly told Solskjaer that he is fit enough to start every game for the Premier League side. According to The Sun, which quoted a United source, Ronaldo told Solskjaer that he will inform him if he is not fit to play and that he wants to play in every game for the club. Ronaldo further told Solskjaer that he has come to Premier League to win trophies for United and that the side must play their key players in all the matches.

Manchester United did take the lead late in the first half through French striker Anthony Martial who brilliantly finished a pass laid on by Bruno Fernandes. In the second half, Abdoulaye Doucouré got the ball from Demaria Gray and switched it to Andros Townsend who put the ball into the back of the net to equalise. After Man Utd vs Everton ended in a 1-1 draw, a frustrated Ronaldo walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Ronaldo, who made a sensational second debut for Manchester United last month, is expected to return for the game against Leicester City on Saturday at 7:30 pm IST. Both the teams will be looking to end their run with a win and it will be an interesting matchup. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India. The match will also be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

