ROP Vs BAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Royal Parma are all set to face Baracca Prato in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The ROP vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here is our ROP vs BAP Dream11 prediction, ROP vs BAP Dream11 team and ROP vs BAP playing 11. The ROP vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ROP vs BAP Dream11 prediction: ROP vs BAP match preview

This is the first match of the tournament for Royal Parma who will be looking to repeat their last year's performance. Royal Parma won six out of six matches in the group stages in the previous season and reached the final of the tournament, however, they came up short last time around. Royal Parma team will look to not only do well but also capture the title.

Baracca Prato had a mixed start to their campaign in the debut season, winning one and losing one match respectively. They were trashed by Kings XI by 9 wickets in their first match before bouncing back to beat Piannoro by 7 wickets in the second match. Now that the team is well versed with the conditions, they will look to take advantage of that and try and win their second match.

ROP vs BAP live prediction: Squad details for ROP vs BAP Dream11 team

ROP : Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed,Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

BAP : Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

ROP vs BAP match prediction: Top picks for ROP vs BAP playing 11

Rajmani Singh

Attiq Ur Rehman

Ghulam Dastgeer

Zaryab Arshad

ROP vs BAP Dream11 live: ROP vs BAP Dream11 team

ROP vs BAP live: ROP vs BAP match prediction

As per our ROP vs BAP Dream11 prediction, ROP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROP vs BAP match prediction and ROP vs BAP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROP vs BAP Dream11 team and ROP vs BAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

