ROP Vs BOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Royal Parma will take on Bologna in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, March 24. The ROP vs BOL live match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 8:00 PM IST. Here is our ROP vs BOL Dream11 prediction, ROP vs BOL Dream11 team and ROP vs BOL playing 11. The ROP vs BOL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ROP vs BOL Dream11 prediction: ROP vs BOL match preview

Bologna have looked impressive so far in the tournament and have gone on to win 2 out of the 3 matches so far. They are currently occupying the 2nd spot on the points table and will look to end the day with a win. For Royal Parma, this is the third match of the day which also gives them an opportunity to go top of the points table.

They play their first match versus Cricket Stars following which they face Pianoro in the second match of the day. Looking at the overall record in the tournament, the team have won 1 out of the 2 matches and are currently occupying the 3rd spot on the points table. This should be a good contest to watch.

ROP vs BOL live prediction: Squad details for ROP vs BOL Dream11 team

ROP: Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

BOL: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Qasim Janjua, Khayer Abul, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala

ROP vs BOL match prediction: Top picks for ROP vs BOL playing 11

Rajmani Singh

Deependra Singh Shekhawat

Rahaman Bhuiyan

Suresh Kolli

ROP vs BOL Dream11 live: ROP vs BOL Dream11 team

ROP vs BOL live: ROP vs BOL match prediction

As per our ROP vs BOL Dream11 prediction, BOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROP vs BOL match prediction and ROP vs BOL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROP vs BOL Dream11 team and ROP vs BOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

