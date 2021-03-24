ROP Vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Royal Parma will take on Cricket Stars in the FanCode ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday, March 24. The ROP vs CRS live match will be played at the Oval Rastignano, Bologna at 2:00 PM IST. Here is our ROP vs CRS Dream11 prediction, ROP vs CRS Dream11 team and ROP vs CRS playing 11. The ROP vs CRS live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Royal Parma are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss. They won their first match versus Baracca Prato by 49 runs, however, they were beaten by Kings XI by 8 wickets in their next match. They will look to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win. They would also eye the top spot on the points table at the end of the day.

Cricket Stars, on the other hand, will be playing their second match and will be looking to register their first win in the tournament. They played their first match versus Bologna in which they ended up short of their target by 9 runs. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and a win will help them climb above. This should be an entertaining match to watch

ROP: Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed,Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

CRS: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

Lovepreet Singh

Sultan Hassan

Rajmani Singh

Deependra Singh Shekhawat

As per our ROP vs CRS Dream11 prediction, ROP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROP vs CRS match prediction and ROP vs CRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROP vs CRS Dream11 team and ROP vs CRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

