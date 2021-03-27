ROP Vs PIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Royal Parma is set to face Pianoro in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The ROP vs PIA match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here is our ROP vs PIA Dream11 prediction, ROP vs PIA Dream11 team and ROP vs PIA playing 11. The ROP vs PIA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

ROP vs PIA Dream11 prediction: ROP vs PIA match preview

The match is crucial for both teams as a win will decide which teams finish on what position on the points table. Royal Parma are second on the points table with 8 points and are four points ahead of their opponent who are third on the points table. A win will help them secure the second spot

Pianoro are currently third on the points table and will look to take the second spot. They have to just win this match in order to do that ut need to do it by a big margin to improve their net run rate which has kept them in the third spot. They beat Bologna by 44 runs in the previous match and will look to put up the same performance from the earlier match. This should be a great contest to watch between two evenly matched teams.



ROP vs PIA live prediction: Squad details for ROP vs PIA Dream11 team

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton.

ROP: Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Hardeep Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed (WK), Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Satvir Singh.

ROP vs PIA match prediction: Top picks for ROP vs PIA playing 11

Rajmani Singh

Deependra Singh Shekhawat

Nicolo Fernando

Waleed Rana

ROP vs PIA Dream11 live: ROP vs PIA Dream11 team

ROP vs PIA live: ROP vs PIA match prediction

As per our ROP vs PIA Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ROP vs PIA match prediction and ROP vs PIA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ROP vs PIA Dream11 team and ROP vs PIA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

