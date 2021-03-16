ROR Vs RCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Royal Roma are all set to face Roma CC in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The ROR vs RCC match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here is our ROR vs RCC Dream11 prediction, ROR vs RCC Dream11 team and ROR vs RCC playing 11. The ROR vs RCC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Royal Roma are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing both their fixtures on the opening day of the competition. In their first match against Rome Bangla Morning Sun, the team conceded 158 runs before managing just 105/3 in reply. In the second game against the Asian Latina, they scored 90, losing the contest by nine wickets.

Roma CC, on the other hand, have made a solid start to their campaign. In their first match against Asian Latina, they almost snatched victory from jaws of defeat as they levelled the scores while chasing 157 runs. The match was decided on Golden Ball where they lost. They bounced back in the second match versus Rome Bangla Morning Sun, chasing 124 in a last-ball thriller.

ROR: Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoaib Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Vajrala Reddy, Umar Shahzad, Bilal Muhammad, Milap Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Usman Mubashar, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Akhil Govada, Shahid Gulzar, Fakhrul Islam, Arif Muhammad, Bejawada Phanindra, Hardeep Singh, Harkirat Singh, Mohammad Munir

RCC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Thushara Samarakoon, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Kaniska Weligamage, Thilina Rathnayakam Thimira Ranasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Mark Jayasinghe, Thakshila Korale, Nadun Nakandalage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

