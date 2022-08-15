Ross Taylor Admits Ben Stokes 'was Keen' On Playing For New Zealand; 'Very Much A Kiwi'

England Test captain Ben Stokes wanted to play for New Zealand, but it never happened, according to former Kiwi cricketer Ross Taylor. The 38-year-old wrote in his autobiography, Ross Taylor: Black & White, that he had asked Stokes if he would be interested in playing for the Black Caps. Stokes was 18 or 19 years old at the time, according to Taylor, and seemed interested in playing for New Zealand.

Taylor claimed to have communicated Stokes' desire to represent New Zealand Cricket to Justin Vaughan, who served as the organisation's CEO at the time. Taylor claimed that Vaughan wanted Stokes to climb the ladder from the bottom up. New Zealand Cricket will need to provide more than that in order to pique Stokes' interest, Taylor allegedly told Vaughan. The deal was never finalised and Stokes eventually went on to play for England.

"He (Stokes) was 18 or 19 and very much a Kiwi. Over a Guinness, I asked him if he wanted to come and play in New Zealand. He was keen so I sent a message to New Zealand Cricket CEO Justin Vaughan saying this guy Stokes was a really good young cricketer and interested in playing for New Zealand," Taylor wrote in his book.

"Vaughan replied along the lines that he could start playing domestic cricket and we’d see where it went. I went back saying we’d have to offer him more than that because he wouldn’t be interested if it meant starting on the bottom rung of the ladder. Obviously, it didn’t come to anything," he added.

Interestingly, it was Stokes, the New Zealand-born cricketer, who played a crucial role with the bat in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, which England won after defeating the Kiwis.

Taylor on facing racism from teammates

Taylor also revealed in his autobiography that he faced racism from his New Zealand teammates during his playing days. The half-Samoan cricketer said that some of the current Black Caps players had made racist remarks about him but did not reveal their names. Taylor retired from international cricket in April this year after playing his 450th game for New Zealand.

(Image: AP)