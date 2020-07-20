Veteran Kiwi Batsman Ross Taylor All Geared Up To Make A Comeback In CPL 2020

Ross Taylor has said that he is very keen to resume his cricket by participating in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (2020). Taylor and New Zealand had a great time during the home bilateral series against India earlier this year. Even though the Kiwis were whitewashed in the five-match T20I series, the two-time World Cup finalists showed a lot of grit and determination as they returned the favor in the three-match ODI series and two-match Test series that followed without tasting defeat in a single game.

Ross was last seen in action during the first of the three-match away bilateral ODI series against Australia that was played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic. However, the series has been postponed indefinitely with two games still left.

'It has been a little bit strange': Ross Taylor

While interacting with reporters at a New Zealand team camp in Mt. Maunganui on Monday, the veteran batsman went on to say that it has been a little bit strange over the last few months (as all the cricketing events have come to a standstill) and that it has been nice to be able to train on grass. He then mentioned that there are a lot of them going to the CPL and that it will be nice to get some cricket.

Taylor then added that some guys (possibly referring to his NZ team-mates) will not play until the domestic season in October.



The CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 is all set to become the first major cricket league to start amid the coronavirus pandemic and it is going to take place in Trinidad & Tobago, starting August 18. It will have a full season and feature overseas and Caribbean players with the standard higher than it has ever been with the likes of Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, and Kieron Pollard all set to take part.

Even though the league will keep the passionate Caribbean cricket viewers on their feet and they will not be able able to see the power-hitter Christopher Henry Gayle in action this time around as he has backed out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

As per reports in ESPNCricinfo, the West Indian megastar has communicated regarding the same to St Lucia Zouks (the team that he was going to represent this season) on Monday. The destructive opening batsman was roped in by Zouks after he was released by his previous franchise Jamaica Tallawahs as he could not make his bat do the talking in the 2019 edition. He only managed to score 243 runs in 10 games.

