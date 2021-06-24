Ross Taylor Ecstatic After NZ's WTC Triumph, Says '2019 World Cup Was Very Tough For Us'

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has said that New Zealand's World Test Championship win has made up for their heartbreaking loss in the 2019 World Cup final. Taylor was one of the anchors of New Zealand's chase along with skipper Kane Williamson on the Reserve Day of the ICC WTC final against India at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton and remained at the crease right till the very end. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 96-run stand for the third wicket.

WTC Final: Ross Taylor explains how much this win means for NZ

"2019 World Cup was very tough for us, this makes up for that. Will sink in a little bit more with time. Family, friends and all the sacrifices they have made for us, this is also for them", said Ross Taylor during the post-match presentation ceremony.

When the boundary count rule deprived New Zealand of glory

Four-time runners-up England and second-time finalists New Zealand battled it out at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's on July 14, 2019, for the biggest prize in world cricket and to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time.

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out red-hit favourites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders and arch-rivals Australia.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back.

Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signalled it as six runs, and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner.

Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out at the strikers' end while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the infamous boundary count rule as they had scored more boundaries compared to New Zealand.

''This is the moment. It's Archer to Guptill. Two to win. Guptill's gonna push for two. They have got to go. It's gonna go to the keeper's end. He has got it. England have won the World Cup by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand," shouted Ian Smith from the commentary box.