Ross Taylor Explains Why Bangladesh's Win Over Test Champions Is 'good For World Cricket'

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor heaped praise on his team's opponents Bangladesh after their historic win over the Kiwis in the NZ vs BAN first Test at Mount Maunganui. This victory was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win over New Zealand and also the hosts’ first loss in home Tests in the last four years.

The Bangla Tigers were dominant throughout the course of the game to script a historic eight-wicket win which saw them earn praises from all around the world including Ross Taylor. Taylor, who will be playing his farewell Test at the Hagley Oval has been a stalwart for New Zealand cricket in his 15-year Test career. He is the all-time leading run-scorer for Kiwis in Tests scoring 7656 runs in 111 matches at an average of 44.76.

Ahead of his last Test, Taylor appreciated the performance from the Bangla Tigers claiming the result as a good one from a neutral point of view. Although he was disheartened with the defeat, he feels that the way Bangladesh performed is important for the survival of Test cricket and will be a major source of a confidence booster for them going forward.

"If you look at it from a neutral point of view, I think it was good for world cricket. I think for Bangladesh to come in, a proud nation with a lot of proud history, for the game of cricket and Test cricket, I don't think this was a bad result,” he told reporters.

“Obviously, we were disappointed that we didn't put up a bit of a contest. We were outplayed the whole time but I think for Test cricket to survive, we need Bangladesh to be a thriving nation. They'll get a lot of confidence from that, not only for this tour but for the rest of their tours going around over the next few years,” said Ross Taylor.

NZ vs BAN: Ross Taylor confident ahead of his final game for New Zealand

The second and last Test of Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Taylor believes that the wicket will be highly favourable for the Kiwi pacers and is confident that New Zealand will come out on top in his farewell game and also level the series 1-1.

“We're one-nil down, we know we have to play some aggressive cricket, but it's also a ground that we know how we're going to play and we have had a lot of success here. We know what to expect and that’s the positive about being at home and on a ground where we’ve played a lot of cricket on,” added Taylor.

