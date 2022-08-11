Ross Taylor Lifts Lid On Racism, Accuses Teammates Of Passing It As 'casual Banter'

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has admitted that he experienced racism from officials and teammates while playing for the Black Caps. Taylor revealed in his autobiography 'Ross Taylor Black & White' that he and some other players from the New Zealand team were looked upon differently because of their ethnicity. Half-Samoan Taylor said that some of the current Black Caps players had also made racist remarks about him but did not reveal their names.

"Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport. For much of my career, I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t readily apparent to your teammates or the cricketing public. I know from personal experience how true that is," Taylor was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

In his book, Taylor revealed how former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson once told him that his cleaner at home was a Samoan. Taylor claimed he was at a loss for words, so he simply said, "Oh, cool".The 38-year-old went on to say that one of his teammates used to tell him, "But which half is good?" after saying that just half of him is a "good guy".

“When I came back into the team after the captaincy drama, I found myself sitting next to (coach) Mike Hesson in the Koru Lounge at Dunedin Airport. He’d come straight from his house. ‘My cleaner’s Samoan,’ he said. ‘She’s a lovely lady, hard-working, very trustworthy’. All I could say was, ‘Oh, cool’."

Taylor's career

Taylor made his international debut against West Indies in 2006. He played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand. The right-handed batter scored 7,683 runs in red-ball cricket, 8,607 runs in the 50-over version, and 1,909 runs in the shortest format at averages of 44.66, 47.55, and 26.15 respectively. Taylor scored 19 centuries in Tests and 21 centuries in ODIs. He has no hundreds in T20Is but has seven fifties. Taylor has also played for franchises worldwide, including in the Indian Premier League. Taylor retired from international cricket in April this year after playing his 450th game for New Zealand.

Image: AP