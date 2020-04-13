Ross Taylor Mimicked Perfectly By Cricket Fan In Auckland During Quarantine, Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to an abrupt halt with all events postponed or suspended as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. With cricket suspended, fans have flocked to social media platforms to get their dose of entertainment and have time and again posted funny videos of a variety of trick shots and other stuff. One such video went viral on Twitter as a club cricketer perfectly impersonated New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor.

Cricket suspended: Club cricketer perfectly impersonates New Zealand legend Ross Taylor

A video of a club cricketer impersonating New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is doing the rounds on Twitter with cricket suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the video uploaded by the Alternative Commentary Collective, Steven Newey, a club cricketer from Auckland, excellently imitates Ross Taylor's movements when he comes to bat. Newey quite astonishingly also perfected Taylor's trigger movements while facing deliveries and also his reaction on having a close shave. The Ross Taylor imitation was a massive hit on the microblogging website and drew the attention of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as well.

Cricket suspended: Ross Taylor mimicked by club cricketer; watch

Cricket suspended: Ross Taylor's NZ career at a glance

Ross Taylor is the only cricketer to have played in 100 international matches across all formats of the game. The right-handed batsman is also New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. Ross Taylor has featured in 101 Tests, scoring 7,238 runs at an impressive average of 46.10, including 33 half-centuries and 19 tons. In ODIs. Taylor has amassed 8,574 runs at an average of 48.44 in 232 matches including 21 centuries and 51 fifties to his name. In 100 T20Is, Taylor has managed 1909 runs at a strike rate of 122.7.

