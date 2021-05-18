Ross Taylor Net Worth, Wife, House, Top Career Stats Of Ex-RCB Batsman Ahead Of ENG Tour

New Zealand's Ross Taylor is regarded as one of the most celebrated players from the country to have ever played the game by many. The right-handed batsman is the most prolific run-scorer for the Blackcaps in Test matches and One-Day Internationals. The veteran cricketer has also captained the Kiwis on multiple occasions and he has contributed significantly towards the team's success over the years. The seasoned campaigner is expected to play a major role in their upcoming England series as well as the subsequent all-important World Test Championship Final. Here we share details regarding the champion batter's personal life.

Ross Taylor stats in international cricket

The middle-order batsman made his debut for the Blackcaps back in 2006 and since then has been one of their most dependable players with the bat. The player has proved his mettle with stunning performances across formats over the years. The Ross Taylor stats are a testament to his phenomenal consistency. Taylor has amassed 8581 runs in 223 ODIs, which is most by a New Zealander in the 50-over format. Moreover, he also is the leading run-scorer for his country in Test matches. The batsman has 7379 runs to his name in 102 Tests. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Taylor has scored 1909 runs from 102 games.

Who is Ross Taylor wife - Victoria Jayne Brown?

Ross Taylor and Victoria Jayne Brown tied the knot on June 25, 2011. Interestingly, Victoria also has a keen interest in cricket and has also represented the Northern Districts Women's team. She is a left-handed batter and also bowls right-arm off-spin. The couple is parents to three kids. Victoria often accompanies the cricketing star during major tournaments and is often seen rooting for her husband from the stands.

Ross Taylor net worth details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Ross Taylor Net worth is estimated to be around INR 33 crore. The batsman income comprises the compensation he receives for representing the New Zealand side in international cricket. Moreover, he has also featured in a number of franchise-based T20 leagues in his career, including the Indian Premier League. The batsman has made appearances in seven seasons of the cash-rich league so far and has pocketed a total of INR 183,097,000 for the same. While not many details are known about the Ross Taylor house, he is believed to be a resident of Hamilton, where he stays with his wife and three kids.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Ross Taylor net worth and Ross Taylor house information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

