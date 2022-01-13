Ross Taylor Pens Emotional Farewell Message As He Bows Out In Style; 'Truly Overwhelmed'

In the recently concluded New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test series, Kiwi legend Ross Taylor announced that he would retire post this series. Bangladesh did sensationally well to win the first Test but fell a little short in the second. Everyone is sad to see Taylor go after a stellar international career after 112 Test matches, and he penned an emotional message on Twitter after the last Test.

"What an incredible week - I’m truly overwhelmed by the experience. It has been an honour to represent my country 112 times in my favourite format, test cricket. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and fans for your unwavering support. It has been an absolute privilege," wrote Taylor.

Former explosive Indian opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Taylor on his fantastic career. He also said that he enjoyed watching the Kiwi player and wished him all the best for his future. "Congratulations on a fantastic career Ross. Thoroughly enjoyed watching you play and have fun. May you have a great second inning," wrote Sehwag.

Ross Taylor retirement: Look at his international career

In December 2021, Taylor said in a statement regarding his retirement, "It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have. It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me".

Taylor decided to call his time playing cricket for New Zealand after representing the country in a total of 112 Test matches. In the process, Taylor has amassed 7683 runs in total at an average of 44.76, with the help of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The left-handed batter also represented the Kiwis in the shorter format of the games and enjoyed success at all levels. After ending his career by dismissing Ebadot on Tuesday, Taylor finished his career with a tally of three test wickets.

In a total of 233 ODI matches, he scored 8581 runs at an average of 48.20 with a strike rate of 83.41. His best knock in ODIs is 181 unbeaten runs, and he hit a total of 21 centuries and 51 fifties in the 50-over format. At the same time, Taylor played 102 T20I matches for New Zealand and has a total of 1909 runs to his credit. He hit seven half-centuries in the shortest format of the game and played his last T20I match in 2020.

