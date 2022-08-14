Ross Taylor Recalls Interesting Anecdote: 'People Aimed Their Cameras At Rahul Dravid'

In his recently released autobiography, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor shared some startling and fascinating experiences from his playing days. The Kiwi cricketer asserted in his book, "Ross Taylor: Black & White," that he experienced racism in the New Zealand dressing room. In another section of his autobiography, Taylor described how he had witnessed former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's ardent fan following during a trip to Ranthambore National Park, where they had gone to see a tiger. Taylor was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the IPL, where he shared the dressing room with Dravid.

Taylor disclosed that during his IPL days, he and Dravid visited the Ranthambore National Park to see a tiger. It was then that Taylor saw firsthand the kind of fan madness that Indian cricketers endure and how it affects their lives. When they finally came across a tiger in the wild and parked their vehicles to see it, Taylor said he realised that Dravid was attracting more attention from onlookers than the endangered animal.

"I asked Dravid, 'how many times have you seen a tiger?' He said, 'I've never seen a tiger. I've been on 21 of these expeditions and haven't seen a single one.' I thought, 'What? 21 safaris for zero sightings.' Seriously, if I'd known that, I wouldn't have gone. I would've said, "No thanks, I'll watch the Discovery channel. Jake Oram had been out in the morning - no joy. There was some baseball game on TV that he wanted to watch so he didn't come with us on the mid-afternoon safari. It wasn't long before our driver got a radio call from a colleague to say they'd found T-17, a famous, tagged tiger. Dravid was thrilled: 21 safaris without seeing as much as a tiger turd, but half an hour into number 22 he'd hit pay dirt," Taylor wrote in his autobiography.

"We pulled up beside the other vehicles, open-top SUVs a bit bigger than Land Rovers. The tiger was on a rock, a good 100 metres away. We were stoked to see a tiger in the wild, but the people in the other vehicles immediately aimed their cameras at Rahul. They were as excited to see him as we were to see the tiger. Maybe more: across the globe there are almost 4000 tigers in the wild, but there's only one Rahul Dravid," he added.

Taylor claims he faced racism from New Zealand teammates

In his autobiography, Taylor also claimed that he and some other players from the New Zealand team were looked upon differently because of their ethnicity. Half-Samoan Taylor said that some of the current Black Caps players had also made racist remarks about him but did not reveal their names. Taylor retired from international cricket in April this year after playing his 450th game for New Zealand.

Image: AP/PTI