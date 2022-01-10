Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor received a classy tribute from the Bangladesh cricket team, as he walked out to the middle during the first innings of the ongoing New Zealand vs Bangladesh second Test match of the two-match series at Christchurch. The ongoing match will mark the final Test appearance for Taylor as he earlier announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket following the two-match Test series of Bangladesh’s Tour of New Zealand, 2021-22. Meanwhile, Taylor came out to bat on Day 2 of the Test during the 96th over of the match following the dismissal of Devon Conway on the individual score of 109 runs off 166 balls.

As Ross Taylor made his walk towards the pitch, he was welcomed with a standing ovation from the crowds, as the Bangladeshi team including the umpires lined up for the guard of honor. Taylor and skipper Tom Latham added 48 runs off 64 balls for the third wicket partnership, while the former scored 28 runs off 39 balls before getting dismissed. Taylor was dismissed off the delivery by Ebadot Hossain, while Latham went back to the pavilion after hitting a mighty knock of 252 runs off 373 runs.

New Zealand lead the 2nd Test by 395 runs

Meanwhile, the Day 2 of the match ended with Bangladesh getting all out on the score of 126 runs after playing just 41.2 overs in their first batting innings. New Zealand earlier scored 521 runs at the loss of six wickets before Latham declared the innings. The Kiwis will start Day 3 of the match on Tuesday with a massive lead of 395 runs in their hands. Bangladesh currently lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test.

A look at Ross Taylor's international career

Taylor decided to call his time playing cricket for New Zealand after representing the country in a total of 112* Test matches. In the process, Taylor has amassed 7683 runs in total at an average of 44.76, with the help of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The left-handed batter also represented the Kiwis in the shorter format of the games and enjoyed success at all levels.

In a total of 233 ODI matches, he scored 8581 runs at an average of 48.20 with a strike rate of 83.41. His best knock in ODIs is 181 unbeaten runs, and he hit a total of 21 centuries and 51 fifties in the 50-over format. At the same time, Taylor played 102 T20I matches for New Zealand and has a total of 1909 runs to his credit. He hit seven half-centuries in the shortest format of the game and played his last T20I match in 2020.

