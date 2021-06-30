Ross Taylor Responds After Fans Demand To Frame His Iconic WTC Photo With Kane Williamson

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has finally spoken out about the iconic photo of him and captain Kane Williamson taken during the World Test Championship final, which fans want to be immortalized. Taylor, while speaking to the press from his hotel room in New Zealand, acknowledged seeing the picture on social media, saying "The photo speaks louder than words". Taylor explained that there's a little bit of everything in the picture, from joy at what they'd accomplished to relief at finally being able to cross the line.

When asked about the calls from fans for the picture to be immortalized in a statue in New Zealand, Taylor humbly replied that he would leave that for the people to decide. Taylor hit the winning runs in the fourth innings of the WTC final against India on June 23 to register New Zealand's name in the history books. Taylor and Williamson finished the job for the Kiwis as they remained unbeaten after the loss of two wickets following the start of their final innings in the run chase. The iconic photo was clicked as both players walk off after Taylor hits the winning runs, finishing the chase with a boundary.

Taylor also revealed what Kane Williamson told him a ball prior to his final shot. The 38-year-old said Williamson gave him a stare, suggesting to hurry up and finish the chase soon. Taylor said walking off with Williamson after hitting the winning runs is something he will never forget and the talks they had afterward will always remain etched in his memory.

WTC final

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The Kiwi side led by Kane Williamson played superior cricket compared to their Indian counterparts, which assured their victory on Day 6 of the one-off Test. New Zealand pacers bowled out the prolific Indian batting line-up twice in the match to help their side secure a win. Kyle Jamieson topped the charts in terms of most individual wickets in the match as he picked up a total of 7 wickets in two innings, dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli twice. Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match in the WTC final.

IMAGE: Blackcaps/Twitter

