Ross Taylor Retires From International Cricket After '17 Years Of Incredible Support'

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has finally decided to bring down curtains on his international career as he announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. The home Test series against Bangladesh will be the last time when the right-handed batsman, will be seen in whites while he will bow out from international cricket after One Day Internationals series against Australia and the Netherlands.

Cricket news: Ross Taylor retires

Ross Taylor retirement comes after adding a feather to his illustrious career by becoming the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in all three formats. The 37-year-old Kiwi cricketer will cap off exceptional his career with the memory of winning the World Test Championship with New Zealand in which he hit the winning runs.

Taking to social media Ross Taylor wrote, " Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234"

According to a report by stuff.co.nz Kane WIlliamson while speaking about Ross Taylor said, "Ross has been at the core of the side for so long and can be extremely proud of having brought the game in this country to a better place. He’s a world class player, our best with the bat over such a long period of time and personally it’s been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats".

He further added, “We’ve shared some pretty cool moments together – most recently the World Test Championship final which was obviously really special. As a senior player and a leader in the group he’s been a fantastic support person for me, especially out there in the field being able to tap into his experience. It’s a really exciting time for Ross when he can reflect on so many amazing moments throughout his career and I know all the guys are also looking forward to sharing the occasions with him as he is such a special player to this team.”

Ross Taylor international career

Since making his international debut in 2006, Ross Taylor has gone on to becoming New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer in Test cricket (7584) and ODIs (8591). Taylor's 18,074 across the three international formats is also a record for his country.